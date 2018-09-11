Ora Elizabeth Steinher, 83

Ora Elizabeth Steinher, nee Thornton, of Edgewood passed away Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at Brookdale Senior Living.

Born on July 3, 1935, daughter of the late James and Maxie McIntosh Thornton in Demossville.

Preceding her in death, in addition to parents, were her husband, Robert Steinher in 2010; brother, Glendon Thornton; sisters, Eva James, Anna Riley, Ollie Brophy and Alice English.

Surviving her passing include: son, Mark Lovelace (Brian Morris); daughter, Ginger (Don) Altevers; grandchildren, Lauren (Tom) Steltenkamp, Ellen (Craig) Carlson, Evan Altevers; great-grandchildren, William and Carolyn Steltenkamp, Andrew and Audrey Carlson; sisters, Jean Koors, Juanita (Rocky) Hughes; sister-in-law, Rose Marie Thornton; step-children, Robert, Raymond, Jim Steinher and Karen Kohut, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, September 15, 2018, at the Grassy Creek Christian Church, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home.