Ora Caldwell (101) of Alexandria, KY passed away on October 21, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Ft. Thomas.

She was born in McKee, KY on November 22, 1917, the daughter of the late John and Mollie Roberts Clemmons.

Ora was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church in Butler.

She was known for her good cooking and quilt making.

In addition to her parents, Ora is preceded in death by her first husband Walter Reed Caldwell, secnd husband Wayne Caldwell, sons Larry and Kenneth Lee Caldwell, siblings Ollie, William and James Clemmons, Lucille Morris and Viola Young.

Ora is survived by her daughter Margaret “Jean” (Jim) Strange, grandchildren Timothy Caldwell, Alex Caldwell and Connie Hartig, great grandchildren Colton Hartig, Haley McKee Hartig, Macy and Ruby Caldwell. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.