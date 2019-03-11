Oda Mae Thompson, 92

Oda Mae Sharp Thompson, 92, of Butler, formerly of Falmouth, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the River Valley Nursing Home in Butler.

Born on July 15, 1926 in Bracken County, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Tommy and Sylvia Mains Sharp.

On March 21, 1946, she married William Giltner Thompson, and her dear husband of 59 years preceded her in death on March 15, 2006.

A graduate of Butler High School, Oda Mae loved family life on their farm with her husband and children.

She was a dedicated member of the New Zion Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter Janice Gail Thompson in 1963, and her brother, Melbourne K. Sharp.

She is survived by her son, Gary (Marsha) Thompson of Butler, her daughter, Marilyn (Stephen) Rigsby of Butler, granddaughters Lisa (Philip) Thompson Kapusta of Fredericksburg, VA, Amber Rose of Florence, KY, Lauren (Tony) Kidwell of Demossville, KY, and grandson Brian (Andrea) Rigsby of Independence, KY, great grandchildren Mike Rose, Bryce, Braydon, Jaiden, Jensen Kidwell and Brody, Jack and Arabelle Rigsby, her brother, Ken (Hila) Sharp of Nicholasville, KY, and a host of extended family and friends.