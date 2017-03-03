Novenda Galloway Colvin, 101, of Falmouth, passed away Monday, February 20, 2017, at the River Valley Nursing Home.

Novenda was born in Falmouth on September 24, 1915, daughter of the late Mason and Laura Harper Fields. Novenda was a member of the Oakland Christian Church and was a self-employed farmer.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her first husband, Lloyd Galloway; second husband, Ralph Colvin; step-son, Edwin Colvin; brothers, Russell Fields, Floyd Fields, and sister, Faye Vater.

Survivors include her son, Leon (Shirley) Galloway; nephew, Danny Vater; niece, Peggy Vater; grandchild Joey (Jessica) Galloway and great-grandchild Aven Galloway.

Funeral service was held Thursday, February 23, 2017, at the Peoples Funeral Home.

Novenda’s final resting place will be at Neave Cemetery.

Memorials, if desired, are suggested to the River Valley Nursing Home 305 Taylor Street, Butler, KY 41006.

