Norma Wells McDowell, 92, of Falmouth, KY, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, KY.

Born on November 25, 1926, in Pendleton County, she was a daughter of the late Thomas J. and Ruth Elizabeth Ammerman.

On March 16, 1946, she married James P. Wells, and he preceded her in death on September 16, 1978.

On October 10, 1981, she married Shelby McDowell, and he preceded her in death on August 25, 2018.

She was a member of the Falmouth Wesleyan Church where she served as Sunday School teacher and treasurer for over 70 years and was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

She loved to raise a garden and tend to her flower gardens.

Norma loved the LORD above all else and served him faithfully every day.

She is survived by three children: Sue (The Late Paul) Sullivan of Butler, Joyce (Mike) Schlueter of Falmouth, Eddie (Brenda) Wells of Falmouth; 11 grandchildren, 17 great- grandchildren, four great- great-grandchildren; two stepsons, Tom (The late Brenda) McDowell, Mike (Kathy) McDowell, and a daughter-in-law, Mary McDowell.