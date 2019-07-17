Norma Wells McDowell, 92
Norma Wells McDowell, 92, of Falmouth, KY, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, KY.
Born on November 25, 1926, in Pendleton County, she was a daughter of the late Thomas J. and Ruth Elizabeth Ammerman.
On March 16, 1946, she married James P. Wells, and he preceded her in death on September 16, 1978.
On October 10, 1981, she married Shelby McDowell, and he preceded her in death on August 25, 2018.
She was a member of the Falmouth Wesleyan Church where she served as Sunday School teacher and treasurer for over 70 years and was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
She loved to raise a garden and tend to her flower gardens.
Norma loved the LORD above all else and served him faithfully every day.
She is survived by three children: Sue (The Late Paul) Sullivan of Butler, Joyce (Mike) Schlueter of Falmouth, Eddie (Brenda) Wells of Falmouth; 11 grandchildren, 17 great- grandchildren, four great- great-grandchildren; two stepsons, Tom (The late Brenda) McDowell, Mike (Kathy) McDowell, and a daughter-in-law, Mary McDowell.
In addition to her two late husbands, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Jo Wells on November 7, 1969, a granddaughter, Cassandra Jo Work, and two stepchildren, Vivian Marquardt and Kenny McDowell.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Woodhead Funeral Home in Falmouth with Bro. Nick Errico officiating.
Interment took place in the Riverside Cemetery.
Pallbearers for the service were Eddie Wells, Wesley Sullivan, Jonathan Sullivan, Brandon Sullivan, Joshua Keeton, Cody Sullivan, Danny Schlueter, and Chris Schlueter.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Falmouth Wesleyan Church 420 Monument Street, Falmouth, KY 41040
Online condolences may be sent to www.woodheadfuneralhome.com