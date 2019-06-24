Noretta Askin, 87, of Falmouth, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at The Seasons of Alexandria.

Noretta was born in Augusta on September 1, 1931, daughter of the late Joseph and Ida Mitchell Youngman.

She was a faithful member of the Blanket Creek Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by, in addition to her parents, her husband, Clarence Askin; sons, Danny, Jack and Allen Askin; and several brothers and sisters.

Surviving her passing are her daughters, Pam Perkins, Patty Askin, Regina Vanlandingham, and Carol Yelton; sons, Paul, Tom, Steve, Gary and Luke Askin; sister, Betty Youngman; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a step-grandchild.

Visitation will be held 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home, Falmouth.

Funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m., also at the funeral home.