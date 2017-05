Norbert Aloyisius Schneider, 88, of Lakeland FL, formerly of Falmouth, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at Lakeland Regional Hospital.

Surviving are cousins, Flavie Elmore, Earlene Barker, Winifred Hughes, Carolyn Vanlandingham, Loretta Bishop, and Linda Bishop.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 15 at Bethel Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to www.woodheadfuneralhome.com