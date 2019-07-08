Nicholas Raymond Mattill, 38

Nicholas Raymond “Nick” Mattill, 38, of Dry Ridge, formerly of Falmouth, passed away on July 3, 2019.

He was born on August 25, 1980 in Ft. Thomas, KY, son of Ray (Janie) Mattill and Laura (J.B.) Brown.

Nicholas was a graduate of Pendleton County High.

He attended NKU Technical School, and he was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp.

Surviving his passing are his parents, Ray (Janie) Mattill and Laura (J.B.) Brown, brother Brad (Mabel) Mattill, sister Jennifer Mattill, nieces and nephews Liam, Bailey, Xanthia and Jahziah, great nephews Paxtin, Kase and Abel.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Falmouth.

Funeral service will immediately follow at 7 p.m., also at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Kentucky Veteran Cemetery-North in Williamstown, KY.