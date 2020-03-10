Nelly Pauline Jones, 78, of Butler, passed away Friday, March 6, 202 at the St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Ft. Thomas, KY.

Nelly was born in West Virginia on March 7, 1941, daughter the late Basil and Rose Hamilton Caldwell.

Nelly was a member of the Antioch Mills Christian Church and former cook at the Pendleton County Country Club.

Surviving are her husband Louie Jones, sons Chip (Rita) Jones, Chris (Jennifer) Jones, daughter Brandi (Tony) Gosney, grandchildren Chip (Megan) Jones, Holly (John) Wrightsman, Bethany Bentley, Isaiah Jones, Savannah Gosney and five great grandchildren.

Services were held Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler.