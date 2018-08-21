Nancy McKinney Kampsen

Nancy Kampsen passed away August 13, 2018, sur- rounded by her family.

She was born to the late John and Lula McKinney in Falmouth, Kentucky.

Nancy was employed with Gibson Art Company in Cincinnati, Ohio where she met and married Navy man, Jerome Kampsen, who survives her passing.

Moving perma- nently to Norfolk, Virginia in 1956 she called Virginia home ever since.

She was also employed by Virginia National Bank for 10 years.

On leaving banking, she spent 25 years in real estate, ending her career with Long and Foster Realtors.

She was a graduate of the Real- tors Institute.

As a charter member of the Bay Haven Garden Club, she studied gardening, landscape de- sign, and flower arranging.

She was an active member in the club for nearly 60 years.

Although reserved, Nancy’s strengths and grit were often under estimated.

She enjoyed travel, reading, bridge, music, and most of all her family.

She could be described as striking, stylish, graceful, generous to a fault, a loving mother and grand- mother (known as Mimi), and an avid recycler.

Surviving her, in addititon to husband, daughter, Karen Mounaime (Barry) Strath- mann; son, Gregory (Robin) Kampsen; grandsons, Der- ick Kampsen, Ryan Moun- aime; granddaughters, Leslie Mounaime, Kerri Kampsen; and a sister, Ruth Woods, of Mason, Ohio.