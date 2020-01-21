Myrtle Downard Bishop, 93, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

She was born on December 5, 1926 to the late Oral and Carrie Hamilton Downard.

She was a member of New Zion Baptist Church and a lifetime member of D.A.V.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Lee Bishop, Sr. whom she married August 3, 1945.

Surviving are her children Brenda (Clark) Bishop Uhrig, Russell Lee (Kathy) Bishop, and Ricky Dale Bishop all of Foster; grandchildren Jeremy (Tami) Bishop, Steven (Amanda) Bishop, Scotty (Susan) Bishop, Shad (Beth) Bishop, Tony (Janet K.) Bishop, and Timmy (Andrea) Bishop; 19 great grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren; and her fur babies, Buffy and Whiskers.

Preceding her in death are her daughter-in-law, Janet Norris Bishop, and her brother, Oral Downard, Jr.