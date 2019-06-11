Monte Wayne Clos, 68
Monte Wayne Clos, 68, of Falmouth, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at his home.
Born on October 15, 1950 in Powersville, he was a son of the late Richard Wayne and Edna Elmo Mullikin Clos.
On May 8, 1971, he married Teri Jean Foxworthy, and his dear wife survives his passing.
A graduate of Manchester High School, Monte completed a four year program with the Auto Body School in Maysville before becoming the foreman at the former Fisher’s Body Shop in Falmouth from 1969-1977.
From 1977-1987 he went into business for himself, owning and operating Monte’s Body Shop in Falmouth. In 1987, he opened and operated Monte’s Marine & Sporting Goods with Don Wells until 1994, when he was recruited to join Edgewood Electric as an electrical contractor and commercial electrician, where he worked until his retirement in 2003.
In May 2011, he started working as an agent for the Pendleton County Farmer’s Fire Insurance Company until he retired in February of 2019.
A well-known Pendleton County farmer, Monte loved raising angus cattle, and his responsibilities in running his farm were welcome distractions from the busy schedule of everyday life. He appreciated the peace and serenity of his farm. Monte was a deacon and member of the Antioch Mills Christian Church, Berry.
Monte was an avid hunter and fisherman. A founder of the Kincaid Bassmasters, he was the president for 21 years. Always ready for a fishing trip, Monte loved Guist Creek Lake, and he holds the current record for catching a 10 lb. 12 oz. bass there on April 13, 1997.
He was a member of the Pendleton County Farmer’s Fire Insurance Board of Directors.
In addition to his wife of 48 years and best friend, Teri Clos, surviving his passing are: children, Monica (Rrenis) Petrey of Sadieville and Landon (Leah) Clos of Falmouth; grandsons, Dakota Harris, David Mason Clos, and Ammen Cole Clos; brothers, Stephen Clos of Wake Forest, NC, and Rodney Clos of Lakeland, FL; sister, Debi Thompson of Milford, OH; half-brothers, Ricky Clos and Kevin Clos, both of Falmouth; half- sister, Pamela Parks of Falmouth; step-sister, Rhonda Kutcher of Union; and a host of extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his half-sister, Tammy Faye Clos Stewart, and his half-brother, Denny Fenner.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Antioch Mills Christian Church,
Interment took place in the Riverside Cemetery, Falmouth.
Memorials are suggested to the Antioch Mills Christian Church. Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, is serving the family.
