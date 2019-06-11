Monte Wayne Clos, 68, of Falmouth, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at his home.

Born on October 15, 1950 in Powersville, he was a son of the late Richard Wayne and Edna Elmo Mullikin Clos.

On May 8, 1971, he married Teri Jean Foxworthy, and his dear wife survives his passing.

A graduate of Manchester High School, Monte completed a four year program with the Auto Body School in Maysville before becoming the foreman at the former Fisher’s Body Shop in Falmouth from 1969-1977.

From 1977-1987 he went into business for himself, owning and operating Monte’s Body Shop in Falmouth. In 1987, he opened and operated Monte’s Marine & Sporting Goods with Don Wells until 1994, when he was recruited to join Edgewood Electric as an electrical contractor and commercial electrician, where he worked until his retirement in 2003.

In May 2011, he started working as an agent for the Pendleton County Farmer’s Fire Insurance Company until he retired in February of 2019.

A well-known Pendleton County farmer, Monte loved raising angus cattle, and his responsibilities in running his farm were welcome distractions from the busy schedule of everyday life. He appreciated the peace and serenity of his farm. Monte was a deacon and member of the Antioch Mills Christian Church, Berry.

Monte was an avid hunter and fisherman. A founder of the Kincaid Bassmasters, he was the president for 21 years. Always ready for a fishing trip, Monte loved Guist Creek Lake, and he holds the current record for catching a 10 lb. 12 oz. bass there on April 13, 1997.

He was a member of the Pendleton County Farmer’s Fire Insurance Board of Directors.