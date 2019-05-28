Mildred Wagner Golden, 92, of Augusta, KY , passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the Bracken County

Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Augusta. Born on December 28, 1926 in Pendleton County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Alma Miles Wagner. On December 13, 1943, she married Crit Golden, and her dear husband of 52 years preceded her in death on April 14, 1998.

Mildred was a homemaker, and she farmed right alongside her late husband, Crit. Mildred raised a huge garden as long as she was able, and she loved her family dearly. She was a member of the Second Twelve Mile Baptist Church, Pendleton County, and she attended the Chatham Christian Church when she moved to Bracken County.

She is survived by four children; Gene Thomas “Tom” (Nicey) Golden of Cannon, KY, Carol Ann (John) McCarty of Foster, KY, Peggy (the late Larry) O’Brien of Brooksville, KY, and Rick Lee (Jeannetta) Golden of Brooksville, KY; 19 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; one sister, Aleene Hendy of Falmouth, KY; and a host of extended family and friends.