Mildred Linder, 94, of Alexandria, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at The Seasons of Alexandria.

Mildred was born in Parkers Grove, on July 7, 1924, daughter of the late John and Effie “Blanche” Menefee Fisk.

Mildred was a member of the Gardnersville Christian Church and was a retired receptionist from Joseph Cadillac.

Preceded in death by, In addition to her parents, her husband, Charles Linder and sister, Virginia Greene.