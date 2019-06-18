Mildred Linder, 94
Mildred Linder, 94, of Alexandria, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at The Seasons of Alexandria.
Mildred was born in Parkers Grove, on July 7, 1924, daughter of the late John and Effie “Blanche” Menefee Fisk.
Mildred was a member of the Gardnersville Christian Church and was a retired receptionist from Joseph Cadillac.
Preceded in death by, In addition to her parents, her husband, Charles Linder and sister, Virginia Greene.
Surviving her passing are son, John Edwin (Monnirae) Linder; daughter, Mary (Olaff) Hollon; sister, Patricia (Sherry) Burkhart; grandchildren, Kevin Hollon, Brian, and Bruce Linder, Tammy Kahmann; great-grandchildren, David Kahmann Jr., Mary Hollon, Alec Dalton, Tanner Dalton, Macy Linder, Chloe Linder, Max Linder; great- great-grandchildren, Samu- el and Lawson Dalton and a son by choice, John (Peggy) Montgomery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler.
Funeral services will immediately follow at 12 p.m. also at the funeral home.
Interment will take place at the Gardnersville Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, are suggested to The Camp Northwood Scholarship Fund P.O. Box 128 Falmouth, KY 41040.
