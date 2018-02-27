Michaela Thearer, 28

Michaela Nyrae Theurer, 28, of Williamstown, passed away Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at her home.

She was born in Bluffton, Indiana on September 23, 1989.

Michaela attended Blanket Creek Baptist Church.

Preceded in death were grandmother, Ruby Pearl Theurer; brother, Cody Castillo; uncle, Tim Riddell; sister/cousin, Amanda Harrison.

Surviving are parents, Theresa (John) Hurst, Joe Castillo, and biological father David Hopkins; husband, Tom Fuller Jr.; son, Cody Taylor Fuller; daughter, Coda Lee Bell Theurer Fuller; grandparents, Tom and Judy Hopkins, Juanita and Isabel Castillo, Reva Hurst, and John Theurer; brothers, Teddy Whitson, Anthony Whitson, Jason Hankins, Trey Castillo, and Eric Castillo; sisters, Raylynn Jackson, Brittany Hurst, Samantha Jackson; four nieces and three nephews.

Visitation was held Saturday, February 17, 2018 at Peoples Funeral Home-Butler. Funeral service took place at the funeral home. A graveside service was held Sunday, February 18 at the Salamonia Cemetery in Portland, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Coda and Cody Fuller Memorial fund at any BB&T location.

