Michael Joseph Smith, 33, of Independence, KY, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019.

He was born in Ft. Thomas, KY on March 9, 1986, son of Rose Winkle Smith.

Michael worked as an Industrial Sprinkler Installer for Concord, graduated Pendleton Co. High School in 2004, and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

In addition to his mother, Michael is survived by daughters Lennon Smith and Ryan Smith, sisters Shannon Steffen, Heather Tackett, four nieces and nephews and numerous aunts and uncles.

Funeral services were held Fri., Aug. 2, 2019, at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler. Interment took place at Pythian Grove Cemetery in Berry. Memorials, if desired, are suggested to Peoples Funeral Home.