Michael Gaines, 28

Michael Christopher Gaines, 28, of Taylor Mill, passed away March 13, 2019.

Michael grew up in Pendleton County and he played football for the Pendleton County Wildcats. Michael graduated from Pendleton County High School 2008. Michael loved football, his high school teammates & all of his friends from Pendleton County.

Michael is survived by his Parents: Phillip (Kimberley) Gaines of Pendleton county, Shawna (Donnie) Gaines of Taylor Mill, Ky. Grandparents: Karen (Larry) Marshall, David (Karen) Gaines, Charlene (Mike) Baxley. Brothers: Jeremy Gaines, Alex Gaines, Timmy (Savannah) Clayton, Curtis (Chassity) Mason. Sister Melina (William) Scanlon. Nieces: Lydia & Lillian Mason. Nephew: Jace Clayton.