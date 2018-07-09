Michael Crotty, 26, of Falmouth, passed away on Monday, June 25, 2018.

He was born on June 21, 1992, in Cold Springs, the son of Kerry Michael Crotty and Tina Tomes Crotty. He is the grandson of William Timothy and Eileen Cavanaugh Crotty, both deceased, and Gene and Beverly Denlinger, both deceased.

Michael was a graduate of Pendleton County High School. Besides spending time with family and friends, he loved hunting and fishing.

Surviving are, in addition to his parents, his daughter, Anna Crotty; brother, Thomas Crotty; step-brother Dustin Webb; step-sister, Amy Hatton; as well as his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Graveside services were held on Thursday, July 5, 2018 at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Falmouth, with Father Michael Norton.