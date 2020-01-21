Merrill Edward Northcutt,83

Merrill Edward Northcutt, age 83, of Cynthiana, passed away January 15, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

He was born in Harrison County on September 15, 1936 to the late Lewis Benjamin Northcutt and Lucille Harney McNees.

He is preceded in death by two brothers, Stanley Ray Northcutt and Montgomery Northcutt; a sister, Peggy Highlander and a grandson, Abel Brooks.

Surviving are his wife of twelve years, Goldie Mae Northcutt; sons Merrill Northcutt, Jr., Donald Northcutt, Randy (Tina) Northcutt and Brian (Donna Gayle) Northcutt; daughter Ana Mae (Jimmy) Brooks; brother James Ohmer Brooks; grand- children Nathan Brooks,