Melvin Leo Kelly, 87, of New Richmond, OH and a native of Falmouth, KY, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the Hospice of Cincinnati.

Born on July 10, 1932 in Pendleton County, he was a son of the late William Clarence and Jane Perry Kelly.

On August 13, 1960, he married Mary Joyce Kelly, and his dear wife survives his passing.

A graduate of New Richmond High School, Melvin worked as an assembler with the Ford Motor Company in Batavia for 30 years, and he served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

Melvin was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in New Richmond.

In addition to his wife of 59 years, Mary Joyce, he is survived by children Patricia Kelly of Cincinnati, OH and David (Ann) Kelly of West Chester, OH; grand- children Melissa Ohntrup and David Ohntrup, both of Cincinnati, OH, Ryan Kelly of Indianapolis, IN, and Michael (Jamie) Kelly of Carlsbad, CA; sister Margie (the late Marion) Ack- man of Loveland, OH; brother-in-law Dick (Jean) Rust of New Richmond, OH; and a host of nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Sarah (Bob) Custer, Helen (Charles) Keller, Frances (Frank) Snow, Lewis (Mil- dred) Kelly, Paul (Esby) Wylie, Rosemary (Wallace) Bennett, Mildred Kelly, and Janet Rust.