Melvin Dalton Hutchison, 81
January 29, 2020 - 9:21am Falmouth1
Melvin Dalton Hutchison, 81, of Butler, formerly of Falmouth, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the St. Elizabeth Health Care in Ft. Thomas, KY.
He is survived by his cousins and caregivers, Ronnie (Rhonda) Hutchison of Falmouth and Amber Brewer of DeMossville, KY.
Services were held Friday, January 24, 2020, at Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, with Bro. Kyle Marlette officiating.
Interment took place in the Riverside Cemetery, Falmouth.
