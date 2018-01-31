Melanie Ann Gates, 33, of Falmouth, KY, passed away on Monday, January 29, 2018, the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. Born on March 14, 1984 in Harrison County, she was the daughter of Tirah Elizabeth McCann Clemons and Billy Joe Gates. A 2002 graduate of Pendleton High School, she formerly worked as a CNA with River Valley Nursing Home in Butler. She was a member of the Trinity Southern Baptist Church in Falmouth.

In addition to her mother, Tirah Clemons of Falmouth and her father, Billy Joe Gates of Cynthiana, she is survived by her two sons: Michael Anthony and Matthew Edward Amann, both of Falmouth; her two brothers: William Anthony Gates of Lexington, KY and Eugene “Jackie” Gates of Cincinnati, OH; and a host of extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, February 3, 2018, at the Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth. Family and friends are invited to gather from 12-2:00 p.m. on Saturday preceding the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place in the Lenoxburg Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com