Mary K. Miller, 70, of Demossville, KY passed away on Monday, January 7, 2019. She was born on May 1, 1948, daughter of the late Guy and Mary Beane.

Survivors include her husband Earl Miller, daughter Brenda Lou Miller, brothers Paul, Greg and David Beane, grandchildren Freddie Earl Whitson and Anthony Elbert Whitson.

Funeral services were held at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler.

Interment took place at the Grandview Cemetery.