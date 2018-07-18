Mary Evelyn Darlington, 80

Mary Evelyn Adams Darlington, 80, of Florence passed away on July 14, 2018.

She was born August 17, 1937 in Kenton County, the daughter of the late Roy and Goldie Setters Adams.

Surviving are husband, of 43 years, Jim Darlington, of DeMossville; and children, Darwin Darlington, Darren Darlington, Darel Darlington, Debbie Centers, Darnay Adams, Darlene Ammer, Darnell Shaftner.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, July 21, 2018 at the Elliston Stanley Funeral Home, in Williamstown.