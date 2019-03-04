Mary Ellen Rule Kalber, 82

Mary Ellen Rule Klaber, 82, of Falmouth, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the River Valley Nursing Home in Butler.

Born in Falmouth, Kentucky on May 15, 1936, she was the only child of the late Seaman and Cyrena Hedgecock Rule.

A 1954 graduate of Falmouth High School, she attended the University of Kentucky, leaving in the fall of 1955 to teach on an emergency certificate in Warsaw, Kentucky.

Her father’s store, Rule’s Drug Store, was a landmark in Falmouth. Growing up, she loved serving ice cream and selling penny candy there.

On May 12, 1956, she married her high school sweetheart, William Lewis “Bill” Klaber. When Bill was offered the Herds- man position at Ashbourne Farms, they moved to La- grange, Kentucky, and she and Bill started their family. She absolutely loved being a mother.

Upon returning to Falmouth, she and Bill bought their own farm, and Mary Ellen was elected as the Pendleton County Circuit Clerk. She also worked as a Pre-Trial Release Officer for the Eighteenth Judicial District.