Mary C. Cordray, 99
Mary C. Cordray, 99, of Falmouth, passed away Sunday, August 26, 2018, at River Valley Nursing Home, in Butler.
Born on June 8, 1919 in Pendleton County, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Julia Ritzler Coleman. On June 24, 1944, she mar- ried Everett J. “Jiggs” Cor- dray, and her dear husband of 62 years, preceded her in death on December 3, 2006. She was a homemak- er, the oldest member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, and a member of the Pendleton County Se- nior Citizens.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her husband and parents, were a son, Raymond Cordray, on May 3, 1968; and two sisters: Helen Sebille and Mildred Koenig.
Surviving her passing are sons, Robert Cordray, Rich- ard (JoAnn) Cordray, both of Falmouth; grandsons, Robert Ray Cordray, Scot Alan Cordray, Bryan Rich- ard Cordray; great-grand- children, Matteo Cordray, Alessia Cordray, Madeleine Cordray, Gabrielle Cordray, Mason Cordray, Jacob Cor- dray; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be from 10-11:45 a.m., on Thursday, August 30, 2018, at Wood- head Funeral Home, Fal- mouth.
Mass of Christian Buri- al will be held at noon on Thursday, August 30, 2018, at St. Francis Xavier Church, 202 Second Street, Fal- mouth, KY 41040, with Fr. Michael Norton officiating.
Interment will take place at St. Francis Xavier Cem- etery, Falmouth.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Francis Xavier Church or the Pendleton County Senior Citizens.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. woodheadfuneralhome.com