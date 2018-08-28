Mary C. Cordray, 99, of Falmouth, passed away Sunday, August 26, 2018, at River Valley Nursing Home, in Butler.

Born on June 8, 1919 in Pendleton County, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Julia Ritzler Coleman. On June 24, 1944, she mar- ried Everett J. “Jiggs” Cor- dray, and her dear husband of 62 years, preceded her in death on December 3, 2006. She was a homemak- er, the oldest member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, and a member of the Pendleton County Se- nior Citizens.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her husband and parents, were a son, Raymond Cordray, on May 3, 1968; and two sisters: Helen Sebille and Mildred Koenig.

Surviving her passing are sons, Robert Cordray, Rich- ard (JoAnn) Cordray, both of Falmouth; grandsons, Robert Ray Cordray, Scot Alan Cordray, Bryan Rich- ard Cordray; great-grand- children, Matteo Cordray, Alessia Cordray, Madeleine Cordray, Gabrielle Cordray, Mason Cordray, Jacob Cor- dray; and a host of extended family and friends.