Martin “Marty” Moreland, 58, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his home.

Marty was a Director of Mechanical Operations for Griffin Industries/ Darling Ingredients for 40 years. He loved his job and was a hard worker. Marty loved boating with his family and was an avid hunter.

Surviving family includes Norma Moreland; Bridget, Paul, Easton and Riley Browning; Brandi, Alex and Adalyn Carson; Kevin and Kristen Higgins, Ben, Elizabeth, Lilly and Xander; Gina and John McKinney, Wyatt, Mitch and Kristin. Many aunts, uncles, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and colleagues.

A Celebration of Life was held Sunday, July 28, at Peoples Funeral Home in Butler.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Miracle Point Playground PO Box 88 Falmouth, KY 41040. or American Cancer Society 1500 College Way Lexington, KY 40502.