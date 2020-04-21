Marlyn "Mike" N. Moneyhon, 89

Marlyn “Mike” Moneyhon, 89, of Foster, KY, died Friday April 10, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Florence, KY.

He was born in Bracken Co., KY on February 26, 1931 to the late Orville and Ludie Meyer Moneyhon.

Mr. Moneyhon was a member of Bethany Church of Christ, a lifelong farmer and kind friend and neighbor to all who knew him.

He loved farming the land and he took great pride in tending his crops and his cattle.

Surviving are his wife Betty Moreland Moneyhon, whom he married January 14, 1951.

He is also survived by his son, Mark Moneyhon and his wife Cathleen of Somerset, KY, and his grandchildren, Kyle Moneyhon of Washington, DC, Jessica Thomas and her husband Craig, of Alpharetta, GA, and Michael Moneyhon, M.D. of Los Angeles, CA; and one great-grandson Holden Slette of Alpharetta, GA.

Mr. Moneyhon is also survived by his siblings Leo Moneyhon and his wife Donnie, of Falmouth, KY, Donna Wafford of Nashville, TN, and Darwin Moneyhon and his wife Eileen, of Austin, TX, and brother-in-law Woodford Hall of Madison, GA.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Norma Hall.