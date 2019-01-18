Marketta Hayes, 61, of Independence, passed away Wednesday at her home.

She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio November 10, 1957 a daughter of the late Clarence Elmer Hayes and Willa Dean Faust White.

Surviving her are son, James (Christie) Scaggs of Independence and daughter, Jennifer (Justin) Landry of Florence.

Funeral services were held Friday January 18, 2019, at the Floral Hills Funeral Home in Taylor Mill.

Interment took place at the Floral Hill Cemetery.

Woodhead Funeral Home is serving the family.