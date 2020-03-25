Mark Eshman (59) of Foster, KY passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Mark was born in Ft. Thomas, KY on April 11, 1960, son of the late George and Nevalee Painter Eshman.

Mark was a Pendleton County farmer and worked at Sara Lee.

He is survived by his two sons, Grant (Jasmine) Eshman and Clay (Natalie) Eshman, sisters Brenda McCandless and Kathy Eshman, grandchildren Wyatt, Elijah, Nevalie and Ruby Eshman.

A private funeral will be held at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler, KY. There will be a celebration of life for family and friends at a later date.

Mark’s final resting place will be in the Peach Grove Cemetery.