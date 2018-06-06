Marjorie Pierce, 91, died Sunday, May 27, 2018, at Harrison Memorial Hospital.

Born in Berry, on January 11, 1927 to the late Kelly Earle, Sr. and Katura Gardner Earle.

Surviving are her sons, Sam Pierce, Robert Pierce, and Ewell Pierce, Jr., all of Harrison County, and George Pierce of Lexington.

Funeral service were held on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Woodhead Funeral Home in Berry, by the Rev. Benny Northcutt

Interment was in Pythian Grove Cemetery in Berry.