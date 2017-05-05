On Friday, March 3, 2017, the Lord called Marjorie Pauline Partin home after an extended illness.

She was born to the late Herman and Sudie Williams. She was a longtime resident of Falmouth and Dry Ridge. She attended Falmouth Church of God and retired from Grant Manor Nursing Home. She was a very loving woman by nature and she lived for her children and her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Charlie R. Partin; sisters, Dorothy King and Mickey Woodrum; brothers, Lonnie, A.B., Lee, and Herman Jr. Williams.

She is survived by her children, Mark W. Partin, Robert A Partin, and Todd A. Partin; brothers, R.B. Williams and James Williams along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will be having a small private ceremony.