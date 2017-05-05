Marjorie Pauline Partin
On Friday, March 3, 2017, the Lord called Marjorie Pauline Partin home after an extended illness.
She was born to the late Herman and Sudie Williams. She was a longtime resident of Falmouth and Dry Ridge. She attended Falmouth Church of God and retired from Grant Manor Nursing Home. She was a very loving woman by nature and she lived for her children and her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Charlie R. Partin; sisters, Dorothy King and Mickey Woodrum; brothers, Lonnie, A.B., Lee, and Herman Jr. Williams.
She is survived by her children, Mark W. Partin, Robert A Partin, and Todd A. Partin; brothers, R.B. Williams and James Williams along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will be having a small private ceremony.