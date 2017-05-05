Marjorie Fern Logan, 84, of Falmouth, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2017, at her home.

Marjorie was born in Foster on July 27, 1932, daughter of the late Robert and Clara Downard Staggs. Marjorie was a member of the Falmouth Baptist Church and owner of Logan Lumber.

Surviving are her husband, Donald Logan; sons, Terry (Bonnie) Logan, Scott (Karen) Logan; grandchildren, Alexandra Logan, Madison Logan, Teresa Rick, Jason Logan; great-grandchildren, Christian Rick, Heather Rick, Jacob Locknane, Kingston Logan, and Korbin Logan.

Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2017, at the Riverside Cemetery under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056.