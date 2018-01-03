Marisabel Estella Rice, 17, of Falmouth, passed away on Saturday, December 9, 2017. She was born in Edgewood, on November 30, 2000, daughter of Gary II and Maria M. Rodas Rice. Stella attended Grassy Creek Christian Church and was a Junior at Pendleton County High School. Her school activities include Ladycat’s Soccer Team, Spanish Club, NKU Upward Bound and was a faithful blood donor. Preceding her in death was grandfather, Isidro Rene Rodas. Surviving her are parents, Gary II and Maria M. Rodas Rice; brother, Alex Hackett; sister, Krystalyn Hackett; grandparents, Gary Rice, Dorothy Hargett Rice, Marielena Rodas; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be held from 2 - 5 p.m., Thursday, December 14, 2017, with funeral service to immediately follow, at the Peoples Funeral Home, in Butler. Memorials are suggested to NKU Upward Bound, 241 Johns Hill Road, Highland Heights, KY 41076. Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.

com