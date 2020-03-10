Marietta Tuel Wilson, 100, of Falmouth, KY, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Kenton Pointe Care Center in Maysville.

Surviving are son George Harn of Pompano Beach, FL, and daughter Brenda Robin- son of Nicholasville, KY.

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, with Bro. Rick Halcomb officiating.