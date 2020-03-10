Marietta Tuel Wilson, 100
March 10, 2020 - 4:11pm Falmouth1
Marietta Tuel Wilson, 100, of Falmouth, KY, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Kenton Pointe Care Center in Maysville.
Surviving are son George Harn of Pompano Beach, FL, and daughter Brenda Robin- son of Nicholasville, KY.
Funeral services were held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, with Bro. Rick Halcomb officiating.
Interment took place in the Riverside Cemetery, Falmouth.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com.