Marie Brock, 95, passed away, September 1, 2019.

She was born in Green Hall, KY, on July 24, 1924, daughter of the late Finley and Eva Pierson Wilson.

Marie was a member at Fairlane Baptist Church for many years. She then became a member of Christ Baptist Church in Cold Spring in 2008.

In addition to her parents, Marie is preceded in death by her husbands Earnest Combs and Curtis Brock, son Howard Brock and siblings Raymond Wilson, Kathleen Wilson and Thelma Baker.

Surviving her are son, Harold Combs; daughter, Debbie Kappes, seven grandchildren and 14 great- grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on September 5, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler.

Interment took place at Butler Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth at 483 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017.