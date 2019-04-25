Margie “Jane” Johnson, 77, of Gardnersville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth, Edgewood, KY.

Jane was born in Gardnersville on February 22, 1942, daughter of the late L.E. “Brooker” Bowen and Velma Greenwell Bowen.

Jane was a homemaker and faithful member of the Grassy Creek Christian Church.

In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by sister Jo Bowen Ross.

Surviving are her husband of 58 years, Keith Johnson; sons David (Kathy) Johnson and Steve (Laurie) Johnson, and daughter Lora (Alan) Whaley, all of whom reside in Gardnersville; grandchildren Ben, Nick, Allison, Douglas, Jacob, Shelby and Chase, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Grassy Creek Christian Church in Demossville. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., also at the church. Interment will be at the Gardnersville Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Grassy Creek Christian Church, 6884 Hwy. 17, DeMossville, KY 41033, or the Gardnersville Cemetery, 3353 Center Ridge Road, DeMossville, KY 41033.