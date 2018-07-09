Mabel Huffman Cloe, 97, of Harrison County passed away Saturday July 7, 2018 at the Grand Haven Nursing Home in Cynthiana.

Mabel was born in Harrison County October 9, 1920 a daughter of the late Arthur and Anna Moore Huffman, she was the last of her family. Mabel was a homemaker and farmer, a member of the Colemansville Christian Church

Preceded in death by her husband James Cloe March 23, 2004.

Surviving are daughter, Jane Switzer of Sadieville; sons, Randall G. (Susie) Cloe of Berry and James Allen Cloe (Tnger) of Cynthiana; grandchildren, Doug (Maureen) Sargent, Develyn C (Daniel) Miracle, Mackenzie (Eli) Anderson, Morgan Cloe, Mandy Cloe; and 4 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Tuesday July 10, 2018 at the Woodhead Funeral Home, Berry. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at Woodhead Funeral Home, Berry.

Interment will be in the Pythian Grove Cemetery, Berry.

Memorial contributions are suggested the Kentucky Dairy Association or Charity of ones’ Choice.

