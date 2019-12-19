Lynn Adrian Booher, 70
Lynn Adrian Booher, 70, of Falmouth, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at his home after a short illness.
Born on March 5, 1949 in Covington, KY, he was a son of the late George and Beulah Butts Booher.
On November 18, 1967, he married Brenda Carr, and she survives his passing.
He was a member of the Turner Ridge Baptist Church, a retired construction worker with National Construction, a member of the Laborers Union #265, and a former member and secretary of the Kincaid Bassmaster’s Club.
Lynn was well known for his musical talents which he shared with many throughout the area. He was even known to share the stage with a number of national recording artists.
Surviving are his wife Brenda; children Susan (Kenny) Gibson, Sherri (Darrell) Dixon, April (Dave) Shaw, and Shawn Booher; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother Edgar Booher of Florence, KY.
He was preceded in death by sisters Clarita Stephens and Judy Gregg.
Visitation will be from 5-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, at Woodhead Funeral Home in Falmouth.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Turner Ridge Baptist Church with Bro. Trent Keeton and Bro. Dale Beighle officiating.
Interment will take place in the Turner Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Turner Ridge Cemetery Fund: C/O: Lonnie Gregg, Monument Street, Falmouth, KY 41040
