Lynn Adrian Booher, 70, of Falmouth, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at his home after a short illness.

Born on March 5, 1949 in Covington, KY, he was a son of the late George and Beulah Butts Booher.

On November 18, 1967, he married Brenda Carr, and she survives his passing.

He was a member of the Turner Ridge Baptist Church, a retired construction worker with National Construction, a member of the Laborers Union #265, and a former member and secretary of the Kincaid Bassmaster’s Club.

Lynn was well known for his musical talents which he shared with many throughout the area. He was even known to share the stage with a number of national recording artists.

Surviving are his wife Brenda; children Susan (Kenny) Gibson, Sherri (Darrell) Dixon, April (Dave) Shaw, and Shawn Booher; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother Edgar Booher of Florence, KY.

He was preceded in death by sisters Clarita Stephens and Judy Gregg.