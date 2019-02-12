Lynda J. Harrington, 71, of Falmouth, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019.

She was born in Fayatte, Idaho on November 20, 1947, daughter of the late Milo and Ruth Zahm Bell.

She was a member of the Plymouth Rock Chicken Club, enjoyed auctions with her best friend Jean Chambers. For many years Lynda worked as a CNA, in her spare time Lynda enjoyed canning and gardening.

Preceded in death by, in addition to her parents, her husband, Shelby Harrington. Surviving are her children, Stanley Potter, Teresa Lewis, Tina Fedderly; step- children, Eddie, Shawn and Michael Harrington; brother, Jim Bell; sister, Deb Frie; grandchildren, Christina Butler, Kayla Lewis, Amanda Potter, Amber Potter; great-grandchildren, Jude Butler, Jackson Butler, Summer Crum and Brielle Lewis.