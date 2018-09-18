Lucy Dolores Tolle, 82
Lucy “Dolores” Beckett Tolle, 88, of Cynthiana, passed away on Thursday, September 13, 2018, at her home.
She was born on December 10, 1929, in Harrison County, she was a daughter of the late Lewis and Lelah King Beckett. She married Charles Ray Tolle, and her dear husband preceded her in death. Lucy was a homemaker and a member of the Indian Creek Baptist Church in Cynthiana.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her husband, were sisters, Irene Beckett Davis, Gertrude Beckett Patrick, Alice “Sissie” Beck- ett Patrick; and her step- father, Leslie H. Rainey.
Surviving her passing are her daughter, Beverly C. Tolle; son, Kevin R. (Mary Ann) Tolle, both of Cynthi-
ana; granddaughters, Natalie C. Tolle Doyle, Jennifer L. Tolle, Lindsay C. Tolle; grandsons, Charles “Adam” (Jordin) Tolle, Bradley R. (Brittany) Tolle; great- granddaughters, Payton L. Doyle, Brady L. Tolle, and Haley “Blake” Tolle.
Funeral services were held Monday, September 17, 2018, at Indian Creek Baptist Church, Cynthiana, under the direction of Woodhead Funeral Home, Berry.
Interment took place at Battle Grove Cemetery, Cynthiana.
Memorials are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators: 1317 U.S. 62, Cynthiana, KY 41031.
