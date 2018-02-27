Mrs. Louise Holder, 80, of Pendleton County, passed away Tuesday, February 13 at the St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Florence.

Mrs. Holder was born May 16, 1937 in Salyersville to Marie Jackson Combs and the late Woodrow Combs. Mrs. Holder was retired from the United States government and had worked her later years as an auditor for the Internal Revenue Service and was a long time member and former treasurer for the Knoxville Baptist Church in Pendleton County. Mrs. Holder enjoyed reading, tending to her garden and watching her cows.

Mrs. Holder had proudly served her country in the United States Army.

Preceded her in death, in addition to her father, were husband, Kenneth Holder on Jan. 21, 1975 and by a daughter, Lisa Kanter.

Surviving are mother, Marie Combs of Salyersville; sons, Jay Holder of Falmouth, David Holder of Nicholasville, Woody Holder of Williamstown, Robert Holder and his wife Ruda of Williamstown; sister, Betty Collins of Paintsville; brother, Virlin Combs of Laporte; eight grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one step-great-grandchild.

Memorial contributions if desired may be directed to the Knoxville Baptist Church or to the Disabled American Veterans.