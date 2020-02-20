Lois Barnett Combs, 85

She is survived by children Carolyn Sue Combs and Linda Lou Mayfield, both of Foster, Jimmie Lee (Becky) Combs of Augusta, Lydia Margaret Combs of Foster, and Christine (Tim) Autry of Milford OH.

Funeral services were held Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth. Interment took place in the Lenoxburg Cemetery, Bracken County. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneral