Linda Dirkes (67) of Florence, KY formerly of Pendleton County, passed away on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at her home. Linda was born in Dayton, KY on July 17, 1950, daughter of the late Robert and Doris Kersting Grissom.

Linda was the owner and operator of Rainbow and Stars pre school from 1984-2001. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son Chris Dirkes. Survivors include her children Kimberley Code and Darren Dirkes, siblings Bob Grissom, Mark Gaddis and Vonnie (Jim) Davis, two grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 11-1 pm Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at the Peoples Funeral Home-Butler. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 pm also at the funeral home. Linda’s final resting place will be in the Butler Cemetery.

