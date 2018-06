Lillian Karrick Wade Livingood, 97, of Cynthiana, passed away on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at the Cedar Ridge Health Campus in Cynthiana.   

Born on November 14, 1920 in Fayette County, she was a daughter of the late Dudley Dillard Wade and Mary Jane Karrick.

Survivng are her daughters, Jane Carolyn Hill (J.R.) and Sherry Diane Wiggins (John T.), and her son, Gary Lane Whitaker, all of Cynthiana.