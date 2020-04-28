Lillian Gail Conrad, 70

Lillian Gail Conrad, age 70, of Azle, Texas, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at home with her family by her side.

She was born on May 17, 1949 in Berry, Kentucky to Richard Magee and Laura Beagle Magee.

Lillian enjoyed a career at Northern Kentucky University supporting roles within Business Services and the NKU Foundation.

After her retirement from NKU, Lillian continued her career supporting Straus Troy, LPA within office administration.

Her faith and family formed the pillars of Lillian’s purpose in this life.

Lillian was a loving friend, mother and grandmother.

She loved and enjoyed the support of many great friends and extended family.

Undertaking a personal ministry, Lillian found great joy in sending cards and letters to those she loved.

Her intention was to ensure her loved ones knew she held them dear and to always know they were in her thoughts.

Lillian was a member of the Willow Park Baptist Church.

Lillian is survived by her daughters Amy Ross and husband Conrad of Azle, Texas; Aprile Redden, husband Michael; and, grandsons Will and Brice Redden of Northern Kentucky.

Lillian is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Richard, Robert and Ron.