Leonard R. Meenach, 90, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at River Valley Nursing Home in Butler.

He was born on June 18, 1926, to the late Buchanan and Bessie Byebrook Meenach. He was a World War II Army Veteran and a Fairview Christian Church member.

Preceding him in death was a son, Kenneth Littleton; sisters, Annabell McClanahan and Betty Hopkins; brother, Virgil Meenach.

Surviving are his wife, Wilma Wright Meenach; children, Donna J. Dreyer of Covington, Linda Sue Everman of Lebanon, Ohio, Melissa Meenach of Florence, David Littleton of Portland, Ore., Bonnie Jacobs of Southgate, and Cheri Dreyer of Pendleton County; 14 grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard Meenach and Wilford Meenach; and sister, Mildred Teegarden.

Funeral took place April 14, 2017, at Moore & Parker Funeral Home in Brooksville.

