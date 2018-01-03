Lenora Bezold, 90

Lenora Krift (nee Bezold), 90, of Alexandria, died on December 23, 2017, at her home su`` rrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Franklin T. Krift, in 1992 and by granddaughter, Amy Krift in 1986.

She was a homemaker and raised eight children in the family home where she lived for 70 years. She was a member of St. Mary Seniors, the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, and the Catholic Order of Foresters. She loved to crochet and made lasting memories for her grandchildren. She also loved to play games with the kids, visit with family, and always to hold the newest grand babies. She is survived by her children John (Barb), Ed (Sue), Larry (Sheila -deceased), Frank (Rhonda), Jim (Terry), Millie (Greg Rawe), Katie (Jeff Miller), Janet (Mike Schack), 28 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren (3 more on the way), and 4 great-great grandchildren. Internment took place at St. Mary Church, Alexandria. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Bishop Brossart High School, 4 Grove Street, Alexandria, KY 41001 or St. Mary Parish, 8246 E. Main Street, Alexandria, KY 41001. Alexandria Funeral Home is serving the family.