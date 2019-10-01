Lena S. Kilburn, 79, of Falmouth, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at her home.

Lena was born in Whick, KY on September 14, 1940 to the late Mabel Strong Kilburn.

Along with her mother, Lena is preceded in death by her husband Clifton Kilburn, son Marshall Wayne Kilburn, brother Gene Kilburn and sister Eliza Combs. Survivors include her children Jeffrey Kilburn, Tony (Mary) Kilburn, Allen Kilburn, Pamela (Earl) Johnson, Bobbi (Dave) Kilburn, grandchildren Dellena (JR) Quinlin, Samantha (Paul) Kilburn, David Kilburn, Justin Kilburn, Bobby Gene (Emilee) Kilburn, TJ (Kelsey) Chandler, Ashley Johnson, Natosha (Matt) Baxter, Marlena (Dylan) Combess, Tabitha (Seldon) Combess, great grandchildren Katie Gilbert, Jameson Quinlin, Ryley Edwards, Madison and Garrett Kilburn, Lily Jayde Chandler, Paige and Peyton Baxter. Lena attended the Pine Grove Methodist Church in Pendleton County.