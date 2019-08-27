Lawrence Robert Mudd, 60

Lawrence Robert Mudd (Larry), 60, formerly of Pendleton County and a graduate of Pendleton County High School, passed away August 19, 2019, at his home in Louisville, Kentucky.

He was born on April 24, 1959, in Bardstown, Kentucky and was the son of the late Robert Leslie Mudd and Marvel Maxine Youtsey Mudd.

Also preceding him in death was a sister Jackie Nichols.

He is survived by his daughter Rachael Mudd, brothers Jerry Mudd of Butler, Randy (Gina) Mudd of Grants Lick, Ronnie (Selenea) Mudd of Falmouth, and Mike Mudd (Christina) of Berry Kentucky. Sisters Kay Mudd of Butler, Dee Mudd Yelton (Jim) of Butler, and several nieces and nephews and several great- nieces and great-nephews.

Also surviving his passing is his dear friend Barbara Livingston of Louisville, Kentucky.